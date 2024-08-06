The Onslow Park and Ride bus service in Guildford will close due to a significant drop in passengers over the past four years.
The service’s last day will be on Saturday, August 31. However, the Artington and Merrow Park and Rides will remain open.
Cllr Matt Furniss said: “Despite our best efforts to promote this service, offer free parking and competitive fares, patronage remains disappointingly low and there is no sign that this will change.
“We have a responsibility to spend taxpayers’ money responsibly and numbers are just too low to justify continuing with the service.
“This has been a very tough decision as we fully understand this will impact those that do currently use the service. We are fully committed to continuing to invest in bus travel to meet demand.”
It was revealed that only 18,000 passengers now use the service each year. For more information, visit www.surreycc.gov.uk.