The changing face of Woking saw Victoria Place become the new name for the entire town centre development, including the existing Woking Shopping retail and restaurant line-up, the existing cinemas and theatres, the new external Victoria Square; the new internal atrium called Henry Plaza; the new Woking Superbowl, Italia Conti and The Marches. Demand for the studio, one and two-bedroom apartments that make up The Marches residential development is said to have exceeded expectations – occupancy stands at more than 80%.