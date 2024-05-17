The improvement of Surrey County Council’s children’s services has been recognised by Ofsted.
During a recent visit on April 16 and 17 Ofsted inspected the services looking at their arrangements for children in need or children who are on a child protection plan.
Ofsted said: “Progress for children is evident in the improved quality and timeliness of assessments, the increased timeliness of visits to children, and a more consistent application of thresholds.
“Children have positive relationships with their social workers because the social workers invest their time in getting to know them’ and they ‘understand the importance of families working together.”
Clare Curran, Lead Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Lifelong Learning said: “I’m proud of our staff and partners who work extremely hard and put children and families at the heart of everything we do, ultimately helping to achieve our ambition that no one in Surrey is left behind.”