A FORMER headteacher of Goldsworth Primary School, who led its move from a Victorian building near the town centre to modern premises next to the Basingstoke Canal, has died at the age of 78.
Millicent Church was appointed as headteacher of the school in the early 1990s when it shared premises more than century old with Goldsworth Junior School next to the dairy in Goldsworth Road.
The schools merged into Goldsworth Middle School and Mrs Church played a key part in planning the move from the outdated facilities to the new ones in Bridge Barn Lane.
She grew up in Crewkerne, Somerset, where she met her husband, Michael when she was 14.
After gaining her teaching qualifications at what is now Bath Spa University, Mrs Church applied to several county education departments as teaching jobs were scarce.
She was given a post by Surrey County Council in Egham, later moving to Lakeside Primary School in Frimley.
Mrs Church was next appointed deputy headteacher at Oatlands Middle school in Weybridge. A spell as acting head while the incumbent was on sick leave spurred her to apply for a headteacher’s job, which she got in Woking.
After retiring as headteacher in 1998, she worked for the county council dealing with appeals, including parents challenging school placements and exclusions.
Mrs Church received a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease in 2004 and continue working part-time for two years.
Michael told the News & Mail that his wife was so dedicated to the children she taught that she didn’t have time for outside interests.
“She did a great deal of research on education; she was absolutely committed and dedicated to the education of children,” he said.
“It wasn’t just about the 3Rs, although they were clearly important, but she was much more concerned about teaching children to integrate with society: respect society and each other.
“That was her main aim.“
Mrs Church is survived by Michael, their daughter Sarah, son James and grandchildren William and Joseph.
James works in software in Canada and Sarah has a PhD from the University of Cambridge and is vice provost for teaching and learning and physics professor at Stanford University in California.