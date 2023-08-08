AS PART of the Victoria Way highway improvements, carriageway resurfacing works will begin tomorrow (Friday, August 11) requiring a series of overnight highway closures starting from 7pm and finishing by 6am unless otherwise stated.
Tomorrow: Victoria Way northbound, Forge End junction to and including Lockfield Drive junction.
Monday: Victoria Way northbound, Victoria Arch to and including Goldsworth Road junction.
Tuesday: Victoria Way southbound, right-hand-turn lane to Forge End and Lockfield Drive junction.
Wednesday (Midnight to 5.30am): Victoria Way southbound junction with High Street to Victoria Arch (vehicle access to Chapel Street maintained).
Wednesday to Friday 18: Forge End and Church Street West between Forge End and Victoria Way.
Monday 21 and Tuesday 22: Church Street West between Forge End and Goldsworth Road.
Victoria Way northbound carriageway is expected to reopen with lane closures from next Tuesday, with all works completed by October.