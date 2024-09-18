To round off our series of articles marking the 50th anniversary of the dissolution of Farnham Urban District Council in 1974, here is a quiz to test your knowledge of all things Farnham. Answers at the bottom of the page (but no cheating!).

2. The Farnham School of Art was established in the 1880s and eventually became the University for the Creative Arts but when did it receive University status from the Privy Council?

4. King Charles I stayed in Farnham for one night on his way to his trial and execution in London in 1649, but where did he stay overnight?

5. In 1801, the population of Farnham was 4,321 and in 1901 it was 14,541 - but what is it closest to today?

7. The pioneering Farnham Repair Café normally operates on the second Saturday of every month but where does it happen?

9. The Farnham Literary Festival is a relatively new but high-profile annual event in Farnham but for how many years has it now been running?

10. A political reformer, William Cobbett is arguably the most influential person Farnham has ever produced but in which Farnham Inn (later to become the William Cobbett) was he born?

13. Farnham has many sporting clubs to offer the community but which is easily the oldest, structured sports club in the Farnham area?

16. Farnham has an impressive Arts and Crafts Heritage and was the first town in England to be awarded the status as a World Craft Town, but when was the award?

17. The Farnham Maltings is now a first-rate community leisure facility - it had been a brewery in the past but what was its function before brewing?

19. The amazing Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice is currently fund-raising for a new hospice but the hospice concept was revolutionary when they first opened in Waverley Lane. What year was that?

21. Waverley Abbey was the very first monastery founded in Britain by the Cistercian religious order but who now manages the site of the Waverley Abbey ruins?

22. The Farnham Leisure Centre offers wet and dry facilities for the community but how many badminton courts are there in the main hall?

Honestly, 10 or less is fine – but, just a thought, maybe you’d like to read up on Farnham’s amenities and its amazing history, or even attend a Heritage Trail walk? We live in a great town.