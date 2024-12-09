WOKING’s second post-war Christmas in 1946 was a time when Britain was slowly recovering, but life for many was still difficult.
Here’s how the News & Mail reported on the local celebrations, events and how snow had even fallen.
It its edition of 27 December it wrote: “Visions of a white Christmas were conjured up by the heavy snowfall which Woking shared with a large part of the country on Thursday last week.
“Beginning with a fine sprinkle about 8am, the fall steadily continued until after midday, when the snow was so heavy that in undisturbed parts it reached a depth of between two and three inches. Later the elements turned more to sleet, but with a keen frost following during the night, there was plenty of snow remaining, particularly in the outlying areas, on Friday.
“Over the main roads in the town centre the constant stream of traffic cleared the roads of snow, but, even so, the surfaces were icy and treacherous. Outside the town area, where the snow had not been so heavily rolled, the roads and paths were so slippery that they were really dangerous. This situation was promptly tackled by the local authority, who sent out all their available men with lorries distributing tons of sand on the icy footpaths and on the dangerous road slopes, to smooth the way for pedestrians and vehicles.
“The promise of a white Christmas, held out by the severe weather of last Friday and Saturday, did not materialise, all the snow disappearing with Sunday’s thaw.”
In other news it reported: “This morning will find the inhabitants of Woking and district gradually getting back to normal daily tasks after a brief rest in celebrations. However, most of the local shops will still be closed, and not until tomorrow will the town resume its normal busy appearance.
It added there had been: “Very busy scenes in the town on Monday and Christmas Eve, when crowds of people were engaged on the finishing touches to their Christmas shopping. With most of the shops closed for three days the housewives had to face a problem, especially as the baker, generally speaking, was not calling between Tuesday and Saturday.”
Stories in the News & Mail’s previous edition of 20 December included a report on a Christmas party at Pirbright’s YMCA military canteen, in which the fortnightly film was A Place Of One’s Own, starring Margaret Lockwood and James Mason.
There had also been “a large Christmas party for the men in the camp” by voluntary helpers, adding: “Tea and refreshments were served. After, an amusing and versatile entertainment was provided by Captain Vernon Lee with magic, mirth and music. Then followed games and dancing with an interlude of music provided by the Scotch Pipers.”
At St Johns County Primary School there had been “a successful and enjoyable whist drive”. It was organised by the headmaster Mr W. F. Lunn. Prizes had been donated by local traders and £28 was raised, to be used in giving the pupils their annual Christmas parties.
A report on the most recent meeting of Knaphill Women’s Institute included that gift parcels had arrived from its link group in Australia. It meant that more than 50 Knaphill WI members received a present of food or soap.
A Christmas fair in November had raised £40 for WI funds. At the meeting a decision had been made to “return to the old practice of giving prizes for the monthly competitions and a rota was started for a help-in-hand scheme for members who might be ill or in trouble”.
Three new members were welcomed: Mrs Caldwell, Mrs Cake and Mrs Rendall. The competition, a 1lb of mincemeat, was won by Mrs Matthews, and there was a Christmas tableau accompanied by carols in which the members were asked to join in.
Thanks again to Mark Coxhead who copied pages from the News & Mail on microfilm at Surrey History Centre.