“Over the main roads in the town centre the constant stream of traffic cleared the roads of snow, but, even so, the surfaces were icy and treacherous. Outside the town area, where the snow had not been so heavily rolled, the roads and paths were so slippery that they were really dangerous. This situation was promptly tackled by the local authority, who sent out all their available men with lorries distributing tons of sand on the icy footpaths and on the dangerous road slopes, to smooth the way for pedestrians and vehicles.