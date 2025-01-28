Woking Library is holding a taster week to celebrate the completion of its extensive refurbishment.
Running till Saturday, February 1, this week will offer a variety of activities for the community to enjoy. Residents are being encouraged to attend and take a look for themselves at the newly refurbished library to celebrate the completion.
Events will feature a calligraphy workshop, a Tai Chi taster session with the Chinese Association of Woking to celebrate the Chinese New Year, and an opportunity for children to encounter magnificent reptiles, alongside the library’s regular weekly activities such as Rhymetime, Storytime, digital buddy sessions and craft groups.
Councillor Denise Turner Stewart, deputy leader and cabinet member for customer and communities, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to invite the community to experience the newly refurbished Woking Library.
“This Taster Week is all about open doors and welcoming residents to come in and explore. Investing in our libraries to create vibrant cultural and community hubs is fantastic for the people of Surrey.
“With a variety of events scheduled throughout the week, there is truly something for everyone. This is a wonderful opportunity to discover the new facilities and enjoy the diverse range of activities we have planned.
“We look forward to welcoming you all to celebrate!”
Activities throughout the week include:
Wednesday, January 29
- 10am – 10.30am: Rhymetime. A fun, interactive and noisy event aimed at babies and toddlers, aged under five, along with their mums, dads and carers. Sessions are free, no booking required.
- 2pm – 4pm. Digital Buddy session. Meet with one of Surrey Libraries Digital Buddies for help using a computer, the internet, your iPad, tablet, iPhone or Android device. Sessions are free, booking required in person at the library helpdesk.
- 3pm – 4pm: Tai Chi taster session with Chinese Association of Woking and Blackwater Tai Chi. £5 per ticket. Book via Eventbrite
- 4pm – 5pm: Chinese Calligraphy Bookmarks with Chinese Association of Woking. Learn the basics of the design and execution of Chinese calligraphy and create your very own bookmark to take home. Donation £1 minimum. Book via Eventbrite
Thursday, January 30
- 10am – midday: Knit and Stitch club. A great way to make new friends, share tips and enjoy some great company. Simply turn up with your knitting, crochet or stitching. Sessions are free, no booking required.
- 2pm – 4pm. Digital Buddy session. Meet with one of Surrey Libraries Digital Buddies for help using a computer, the internet, your iPad, tablet, iPhone or Android device. Sessions are free, booking required in person at the library helpdesk.
- 3.45pm – 4.45pm: Craft time with Tracy. Suitable for children aged 4 and above. Tickets £1 per child, no booking required.
Friday, January 31
- 10.30am – 12.30pm: Poetry Hub. A group for adults seeking connection and creativity through the power of poetry. Sessions are free, no booking required.
- 2.30pm – 3pm: Rhymetime. A fun, interactive and noisy event aimed at babies and toddlers, aged under five, along with their mums, dads and carers. Sessions are free, no booking required.
Saturday, February 1:
- 11am – 11.30am: Rhymetime. A fun, interactive and noisy event aimed at babies and toddlers, aged under five, along with their mums, dads and carers. Sessions are free, no booking required.
- Midday – 1pm and 3pm – 4pm: Crocodile Encounters. A chance for children to come face to face with some of nature’s most magnificent reptiles. Tickets £8 per child. Booking required in person at the library helpdesk.
Woking Library now boasts new public toilets, a fully flexible layout with space for events and performances, improved furniture, increased study space, and flexible use meeting rooms. Additionally, the library will introduce new Super Access technology which enables members to access the library during extended opening hours which are in addition to the existing staff hours expected to be available from February.
The refurbishment is part of the first phase of the Surrey Libraries transformation and modernisation programme facilitated by Surrey County Council’s Land and Property, Capital Projects teams. It aims to improve library facilities across the county.
The programme focuses on enhancing accessibility, increasing community. engagement, and providing state-of-the-art resources to meet the changing needs of residents across Surrey.