BROOKLANDS Museum has released its 2023 events programme, which is packed full of regular favourites and some new events.
It is the largest museum in Surrey, occupying 32 acres on the site of the world’s first motor racing circuit, which opened in 1907. The famous race track and huge aircraft factories made Brooklands a household name for much of the 20th century.
The museum showcases the achievements of the pioneering men and women in motorsport and aviation since its creation. It provides an awesome day out on any day of the year, but there is even more to see on the special event days.
On Sunday 1 January the New Year’s Classic Gathering kicks off the year with a huge display of vehicles from every era. Of the other seasonal events, the Easter Classic Gathering has earned itself a repeat spot in the calendar on Saturday 8 April, while the Members’ Summer Classic and Autojumble return on Sunday 23 July.
The museum will celebrate varieties of motor vehicle designs and styles from countries across the world by hosting event days for vehicles from specific nations, including a new French Day on Sunday 13 August showcasing classic marques from across the Channel. Perennial favourites will return – Italian Car Day on Saturday 29 April and American Day on Sunday 3 September, as well as a bigger and better German Day on Sunday 1 October, embracing elements of Oktoberfest.
The event previously known as British Marques Day returns this year as Best of British on Sunday 7 May, appropriately the day after the Coronation of King Charles III. It will feature a special guest appearance by Paddington Bear.
Working Vehicle Day on Saturday 8 July will appeal to the child in us all, as the site will be filled with working machines such as tractors, mobile cranes and airfield vehicles. Some of the less-frequently seen parts of the museum’s collection will be on display, as well as lots of visiting vehicles.
Then, Emergency Services Day returns on Sunday 17 September with a chance to thank the everyday heroes of our country, with PAW Patrol’s Skye, Chase and Marshall there to say hello.
Other Brooklands’ favourites are also in the events diary: Mini Day on Sunday 26 March, Motorcycle Day on Sunday 2 July and Autumn Motorsport Day on Sunday 8 October.
The London Bus Museum, located on the Brooklands site, will again hold its three popular events – Spring Gathering on Sunday 16 April, On The Buses Sunday on 25 June and Transportfest on Sunday 22 October.
During school holidays, Brooklands Museum will again include fun activities for families to enjoy, including costumed actors who will recount stories of Brooklands’ legendary pioneers.
For event details of events, opening hours and entry charges visit www.brooklandsmuseum.com.