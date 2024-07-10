Surrey County Council has created a task force to reduce traffic disruption caused by utility works.
Utility companies’ demands in Surrey are amongst the top five highest in the UK, with 88 works starting every day in the last twelve months.
Five key areas of focus will include better coordination of roadworks, working collaboratively, improving communication, sharing information and having clear escalation routes so that SCC can hold utility companies to account
Jonathan Hulley, Deputy Cabinet Member, Strategic Highways at SCC, said: “These works are all too often impacting negatively on Surrey road users.
“We need to ensure that utility works are completed quicker, with better traffic management, better coordination, and better resident communication.
“Surrey County Council is working hard to improve over 100 roads as part of our £8.5m highways maintenance programme this Summer to help prevent potholes.”
The task force will meet monthly to take the work forward.