A new identity has been revealed for Woking’s three entertainment venues with The Ambassadors reintroduced as Woking Theatres & Cinema, effective from Friday last week.
This brings the town’s theatre and cinema offering together under one name, marking one of the most significant changes to Woking’s cultural venues in more than three decades.
As part of this transformation, the New Victoria Theatre - a cornerstone of Woking’s cultural life since opening in 1992 and ATG Entertainment’s first acquired venue - will be renamed Woking Theatre, reflecting its deep connection to the town and the community it serves.
The Rhoda McGaw Theatre and Nova Cinema will retain their existing names.
This milestone moment also represents a wider evolution of the venues, with a new visual identity, enhanced public spaces, and continued investment in the overall visitor experience.
Audiences will see a range of improvements across the venues, including a fully refurbished Ambassador Lounge, refreshed in-house pizzeria, Pizza al Teatro, and the introduction of a Priority Club Bar, offering a premium experience for theatregoers.
Externally, new digital screens and updated venue signage will further strengthen the venues’ presence in the town centre.
Laura McMillan, venue director, said:"This is a hugely exciting moment for us and for Woking. Bringing our venues together as Woking Theatres & Cinema gives us a clearer identity and reflects the important role we play at the heart of the community.
“Alongside this, we’ve been investing in our spaces to ensure every visit feels even more welcoming, comfortable and memorable. We’re incredibly proud of what’s to come, and we can’t wait to share this next chapter with our audiences."
Cllr Amanda Boote, the Mayor of Woking, said: “It really strengthens the town’s identity and highlights the importance of the arts within our community. These changes and upgrades sound wonderful, and I’m sure they will make every visit even more special.”
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