A local partnership has enabled the regeneration of a brownfield site in Worplesdon to provide high-quality homes.
Bluebell Rise, on School Lane, marks several firsts for Surrey-based partners Mount Green Housing Association and Hawksmoor Homes.
The development, between open countryside and historic heathlands, marks not only the first time the two have worked together, but is also Hawksmoor Homes’ first scheme facilitating the delivery of affordable housing.
Providing a total of 12 homes, seven have been handed over to Mount Green this month, with five further homes available for market sale. This includes four apartments allocated for affordable rent and three homes currently reserved through shared ownership, available to people with a local connection.
Hawksmoor Homes designed and constructed the development in line with “Surrey vernacular” characteristics, using handmade bricks, hanging tiles and chimney features.
Holly Messenger, assistant director of development at Mount Green Housing Association, said: “Having seen the luxury developments Hawksmoor Homes has previously delivered, we were excited about the opportunity of partnering with them to provide homes people are genuinely proud to live, and can thrive, in.
“They are a housebuilder that prioritises quality. We couldn’t have asked for a better partner to deliver these much-needed homes to the Worplesdon community and we’re looking forward to welcoming residents over the coming weeks.”
Paul Galgey, business operations director at Hawksmoor, added: “It was important to us to work with a provider that not only has a strong Surrey connection but shared our ethos and values.
“Mount Green presented itself as exactly the type of organisation we wanted to align ourselves with. We are immensely proud of the final development.”
Bluebell Rise is the final new-build development Mount Green has accepted handover of this financial year, bringing the total of affordable homes delivered across three developments to 21.