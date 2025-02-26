Commuters travelling to Woking could be in for a bumpy ride as a handy new tool has revealed the best and worst journeys for train commuters into the station.
The Commuter Delays Calculator, from digital marketing and PR agency Tank, uses rail journey data from 660 routes and 50 stations to give people the odds on a cancellation or delay.
All commuters need to do is enter their arrival and departure stations, along with their arrival time, and it works out the likelihood of any delays or cancellations.
It comes as research from Tank found that Portsmouth Harbour to Woking is one of the worst journeys for delays in the UK with 28.81 per cent of trains delayed by over five minutes and 5.69 per cent cancelled. Other routes to Woking featured in the research include:
- Haslemere to Woking - 27.76 per cent of trains delayed over five minutes and 2.06 per cent cancelled.
- Guildford to Woking - 22.83 per cent of trains delayed over five minutes and 2.26 per cent cancelled.
- Byfleet & New Haw to Woking - 22.25 per cent of trains delayed over five minutes and 1.58 per cent cancelled.
Nationally, nearly 15 per cent of morning commuter trains are delayed by at least five minutes and 4 per cent are cancelled. Last year, claims for delays reached 7.6 million, and fares expected to rise again in March 2025 by 4.6 per cent.
Portsmouth Harbour to Woking has an average delay time of four minutes and 40 seconds – significantly higher than the national average of two minutes and 33 seconds, followed by Haslemere to Woking with average delays of three minutes and 30 seconds.
To read the full research and use the calculator, visit https://tank.co.uk/commuter-delays-calculator/.