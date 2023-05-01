VICTORIA Place is host to a new pop-up art gallery.
ArtHouse Galleries has opened for a month in Henry Plaza, opposite Moss Bros., and will showcase more than 500 works by 10 Surrey and South West London-based artists.
Works include original paintings, collages and limited edition prints around a range of subjects from landscapes, wildlife and abstracts to portraits, pop art and photography.
The founders of ArtHouse Galleries, Dilys Foster and Kate Winskill, are full-time artists who have been running pop-up galleries around London and South East England for the last five years.
Their aim is to provide opportunities for established and emerging artists to showcase their work using vacant retail spaces.
The gallery will be staffed by the artists, which gives them the chance to talk to visitors about their work and attract new audiences.
Kate said: “We love showing our work in shopping centres, especially in such a special centre as Victoria Place.
“A lot of people can feel intimidated by the atmosphere in some art galleries.
“As artists, we love the chance to talk to customers and tell them about our work. We want everyone, including families, to feel really comfortable in the gallery.”
The artwork will be priced from £10 to £1,000, and a free local delivery service provided.
The gallery will initially open from Wednesday to Friday, 11am to 5pm; on Saturday from 10am to 5.30pm and Sunday 11am to 5pm.
John-Paul Jackson, centre manager, Victoria Place, said: “We’re delighted to welcome ArtHouse Galleries to the centre. It is great to support local talent and we encourage customers to pop in to discover their range of artwork.”