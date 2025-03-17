The public have reported 328 fly-tipping incidents to Network Rail across the region since 2021, new figures have shown.
To mark Global Recycling Day today (Tuesday, March 18) the rail operator has also revealed nearly a quarter (23 percent) of Brits don’t know fly-tipping is a crime you can be fined or prosecuted for.
The results come as Network Rail unveils a stark new installation at King’s Cross station highlighting the impact of fly-tipping on the railway. The structure, in place for Tuesday, March 18, is constructed from items most commonly fly-tipped including white goods, mattresses and electrical items.
Alongside the likes of cable theft and graffiti, fly-tipping is classified as a form of railway vandalism. It can have a knock-on effect on passenger journeys as Network Rail repairs any damage.
However, the research found over half (55 percent) of people do not realise fly-tipping can cause transport delays.
Since 2021, across Network Rail’s Wessex route, which serves the towns and communities in part or all of the counties of Surrey, Berkshire, Hampshire, Dorset, Devon, Somerset and Wiltshire, there have been 328 fly tipping incidents reported to Network Rail from members of the public. In 2020/2021 there were 102, with 77 in 2021/222, 59 in 2022/2023 and 90 in 2023/2024.
More widely, across Network Rail’s Southern region which serves rail passengers and freight operators from Devon in the West to Kent in the East right across the South of England, there have been a total of 797 reported incidents in the same time period.
Network Rail said waste can attract rats that chew on cables leading to signal failures, and even accidents, while metal cans and foil can cause short circuits in the railways signalling system.
Network Rail works to clean up after fly-tippers to maintain a reliable and efficient railway, working alongside the British Transport Police to investigate and prosecute or fine people who commit fly-tipping.
The railway network has a range of preventative measures in place including CCTV to monitor sites, fencing at fly-tipping hotspots, and ‘nobblers’, which puncture tyres inside and outside access gates to railway land.
Over the last four years Network Rail has received nearly 4,000 reports of fly-tipping on the railway network from members of the public, with a 3.5 percent increase last year.
However, there is more work to be done to encourage the public to report incidents to the relevant authority.
Paul Langley, Network Rail’s Southern region head of security, crime and resilience, said: “Over the last four years across Network Rail’s Southern region, we’ve received nearly 800 reports of fly-tipping on the railway network.
“Not only is fly-tipping a source of pollution, a potential danger to public health and hazard to wildlife, it also affects the operational running of the railway.
“We’re committed to running a safe, reliable and efficient railway and we work extremely hard throughout the year cleaning up after fly-tippers, and we urge everyone to report any incidents of fly-tipping on the railway.”
Jo Lewington, Network Rail’s chief environment and sustainability officer, said: “Fly-tipping wreaks havoc on our railways and environment, stopping passengers getting where they need to be on time and wrecking wildlife habitats.
“Network Rail works closely with local authorities to prevent this crime and prosecute those responsible. If you see someone fly-tipping, it’s imperative you report this to your local council, Crimestoppers or the British Transport Police – by working together we can help protect the environment and limit the impact of this selfish act.”
Chief Inspector Adam Swallow of British Transport Police said: "Fly-tipping is a criminal and selfish act which can cause delays to the railway network and harm the environment. The repercussions of fly-tipping are serious, with those caught facing significant fines or even jail time.”
“I would urge anyone who sees this callous behaviour to report it so we can safeguard our railways and our wildlife by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016.”
To find out more about the work Network Rail is doing to tackle fly-tipping on the railway, visit: https://www.networkrail.co.uk/running-the-railway/looking-after-the-railway/litter-and-fly-tipping/