Since 2021, across Network Rail’s Wessex route, which serves the towns and communities in part or all of the counties of Surrey, Berkshire, Hampshire, Dorset, Devon, Somerset and Wiltshire, there have been 328 fly tipping incidents reported to Network Rail from members of the public. In 2020/2021 there were 102, with 77 in 2021/222, 59 in 2022/2023 and 90 in 2023/2024.