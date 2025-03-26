Two neonatal nurses from St Peter’s Hospital in Chertsey will run the London Landmarks Half Marathon on Sunday 6 April to support the babies and families they care for on the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).
Advanced Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Emily and Neonatal Nurse Sarah, who have worked on NICU for 13 years, are taking on the 13.1-mile challenge to raise funds for the Little Roo Neonatal Fund. The charity provides vital equipment and support for premature and sick babies across Surrey, Kent and Sussex.
Emily said: “I’ve seen very poorly babies grow strong enough to go home with their families. A lot of this wouldn’t be possible without Little Roo’s support, which helps fund equipment like ventilators and transport systems, as well as accommodation and quiet spaces for parents. Being able to support families during such a difficult time is incredibly special.”
Sarah added: “Little Roo has provided so much over the years — from new incubators and ventilators to sibling packs and snacks for parents. I’ve seen how much these things help families, and I wanted to give something back.”
Emily and Sarah will be running with 11 other participants, many of them families who themselves spent time on NICU with their babies.
Sid Hurry, Little Roo Neonatal Fund Charity Manager, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Emily, Sarah and the 11 other runners for their dedication and commitment to supporting Little Roo. Their efforts not only raise vital funds but also help to spread awareness about the important work we do.
“We wish them the best of luck and thank all of our Little Roo Legends for their support.”
To support Emily and Sarah, visit their JustGiving pages: www.justgiving.com/page/emily-kemmish-1729972168156 www.justgiving.com/page/sarah-worster-1731075883628