AROUND 130 residents of three Woking roads joined together on Sunday to enjoy a street party to mark the coronation of King Charles III.
It was the 15th street party to held in Park Road and was this year organised by Hannah White. The events were started in 2009 by Neighbourhood Watch co-ordinator Richard Hennessy, when the community joined in the nationwide Big Lunch, an Eden Project scheme to encourage people to eat with their neighbours.
“We were fortunately able to encourage a number of new residents to come and meet their neighbours,” said Richard. “They all welcomed this opportunity, which they had never experienced in this way before.”
The road was closed at 11am, which enabled children to get out their bikes and scooters and ride safely outside their homes. Parents battled with instructions to assemble gazebos and the street was decorated with Union Jack bunting.
“The road was soon filled with the enticing aroma of sausages, chicken and burgers being cooked on barbecues, all sourced from our local butcher Vincents,” added Richard.
“Each family also contributed to the food, bringing a salad or a pudding to be shared and soon the tables were full with a range of choices. The dress code, of course, was red, white and blue.”
A highlight for the children was the sound of a Tony’s Super Whip ice cream van coming down the street – prompting parents to dash to their homes to find some change.