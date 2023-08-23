Nando's has confirmed it is bringing its famous peri-peri chicken to Farnham’s Brightwells Yard development.
The South African chain was founded in 1987 in Johannesburg, South Africa, and now has more than 900 restaurants globally, 462 of which are in the UK.
It expects to open the doors of its Farnham restaurant early next year.
Nando’s is especially popular with a younger crowd because of its inexpensive menu, ‘bottomless’ soft drinks and rapid service.
A spokesman for the chain said: “It’s great to hear there is already excitement around our famous peri-peri flavour and good vibes coming to Farnham.
“We cannot wait to open next year. We are still in the very early stages of planning for the new restaurant, so watch this space.
“But we would love to talk to any charities interested in teaming up with our No Chuckin’ Our Chicken food donation and employer initiatives. Get in touch at [email protected]”
Last week the Herald reported the fit-out for the new six-screen Reel Cinema at Brightwells Yard has now begun, with an opening date anticipated in early-2024.
Coppa Club and local chain Heaven’s Kitchen Mediterranean Steakhouse are also confirmed to be opening restaurants in the new development.
There are no further occupiers yet confirmed for the remainder of Brightwells’ 25 retail units – but Crest states it is in advanced discussions with numerous retailers.
Surrey County Council is believed to have pledged £57m for a long lease on the commercial units, subject to conditions being met.
This includes ‘pre-let’ agreements being in place for 30 per cent of the units, as well as the council receiving a higher income from the rent of the commercial units than the interest on its loan.
Many of Brightwells’ 240 apartments are already occupied.