Since it premiered in Manchester in March 2011 and moved to the West End that summer, Ghost the Musical has thrilled audiences around the world.
It has been on Broadway, played everywhere from Germany to Australia via South Korea and Russia, and has toured the UK, North America and Asia.
As a new national tour reaches Woking this month, leading lady Rebekah Lowings promises fans of the iconic 1990 film on which the show is based will see its reverence towards the source material.
"It's an ode to the movie version," says Rebekah, who plays Molly Jensen, the role made famous by Demi Moore on screen.
"It's quite similar because lots of the script has been taken from the film and Bob Tomson, our director, has done such an incredible job at making sure that we stay truthful to the spirit of it."
In fact, Bruce Joel Rubin has adapted his Oscar-winning screenplay for the stage and he's written the lyrics too, while the music is by Eurythmics legend and multiple Brit winner Dave Stewart and Grammy-winning songwriter Glen Ballard.
"So it's like the film on stage," Lowings adds, "but it's heightened tenfold by the incredible music. People come to see it because they love the movie and they leave going 'The music is amazing’."
The actress's extensive CV includes My Fair Lady, The Sound of Music, Jesus Christ Superstar and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.
She played Molly in 2018-19 and says of returning to the role: "I really relish the responsibility of being able to portray grief because it connects you so intensely with the audience, especially post-pandemic when there is an awful lot of grief in the world. Making sure that it is truthfully portrayed and that it is done with a duty of care really is important to me."
In the story, Molly is grieving the loss of her boyfriend Sam Wheat after he is attacked and murdered by a mugger on the street in front of her. Trapped between this world and the next, Sam enlists the help of phoney psychic Oda Mae Brown in an attempt to make contact with Molly to warn her that she's in grave danger.
Heartbreak and grief are key themes in the show. "But there's also such joy and hope in it," Rebekah points out, "and the comedy between Sam and Oda Mae is genius."
Ghost was the highest-grossing film in 1990 and remains one of the most successful movies of all time. Lowings recalls seeing it and being obsessed with Demi Moore.
"I just thought that she could do no wrong and is such an iconic actress. She played it so incredibly truthfully and that's something that I try really hard to bring to every performance."
Is one of the movie's most famous scenes, where Molly and a still-living Sam enjoy an erotically-charged pottery-making session, in the stage version? "Oh yes," Rebekah smiles, adding that her pottery skills have come on a lot since she first did the show.
The Righteous Brother classic Unchained Melody, featured in that classic scene, has been ported over from the film but the rest of score is made up of original compositions. "And they're incredible," Rebekah says. "The score is one of the things that keeps drawing me back to this job."
Josh St. Clair, who plays Sam Wheat, agrees. "People who come to see the show will be pleasantly surprised by how true it is to the film," he says. "A lot of the dialogue is similar and they'll see a lot of their favourite moments on stage. But then it has this brilliant rock-pop score, with some heart-wrenching ballads and some upbeat tunes."
For Josh the role is a hard one. "It's exhausting," he admits. "Sam goes on such an epic journey but it's fun to portray that every night because you go through a lot of different emotional states."
The character, Josh adds, is a meaty one because: "He's determined. He's good at his job and a nice guy. There's like a kindness to him and I think everyone respects him, but he also knows what he wants and he knows he and Molly are meant to be together. When that gets taken away from him he's determined to protect her and to tell her that he loves her, which he didn't say when he was alive."
The actor's credits include Frozen The Musical, Kinky Boots, School of Rock and City of Angels. "But this is the most challenging thing I think I've done on stage, although it's also probably the most rewarding because it's about trying to connect with loved ones and negotiating grief. I don't take lightly the effect that this show and the story has on people."
Has he drawn from Patrick Swayze's performance in the film? "I'm definitely not doing a Patrick Swayze impersonation. It's very much my own interpretation of the character but he was a phenomenal actor so there are things in his performance I've tried to steal.
“Well, maybe that's the wrong word, but they do say you should steal from the best people, so I'm taking inspiration from him and then putting my own stamp on it."
Jacqui Dubois has a vast resumé that boasts People, Places & Things, The Lion King, The Wizard of Oz, The Full Monte and Rent, to name just a few of her credits. Playing Oda Mae in Ghost is, she says, "right up there" among the best roles of her career.
"I love playing Oda Mae," Jacqui explains, "because she says what's on her mind, which most of us don't do on a normal daily basis, and I find that refreshing. She's also very funny and an absolute riot to play. But you don't just get the funny bits – there are serious moments too and she gets really scared.
“She's spent her whole life conning people, then suddenly it's really happening and she's totally disoriented."
Whoopi Goldberg won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Oda Mae but, like Josh playing Sam, Jacqui is "going by the brilliant script" rather than impersonating Whoopi.
Jacqui is a big fan of Stewart and Ballard's score as well as Rubin's lyrics, which reference much of the film's iconic dialogue. "The songs spring out of the story and it's great how Bruce's lyrics wave in some of that dialogue, like when Molly sings With You. And I love performing I'm Outta Here because it tells you what Oda Mae is thinking and the dreams she's dreaming." Jacqui laughs. "It's a bit like when you get a job as an actor and you start dreaming about all the things you want to spend the money on."
The show has a profound effect on audiences. "Every night you hear the audience laughing and crying," the actress notes. "It's cathartic to share the grief we all have if we've lost someone."
And the message is a hopeful one. "Ultimately the show says the love you have for people that you lose doesn't just go away," Jacqui says. "You should be thankful that you have had that kind of love in your life."
Ghost the Musical is at the New Victoria Theatre from Tuesday 15 April to Saturday 19 April.