Ripley Museum is having a distinct change of tack from its previous exhibition, the story of Newark Mill, to taking a look at village weddings. The museum will consider the origins of wedding traditions and how they have changed.
On a local level, Send and Ripley are villages where generations of the same family have lived and married.
The exhibition has photos from about 1870 onwards and, in at least one case, three generations of the same family.
The centrepiece is a beautiful Second World War dress made from parachute silk. The museum is indebted to Jackie Gibbs for loaning it and to Miss Bush Bridal Boutique for helping with its presentation.
The exhibition will be on every Saturday from 10am to midday until the end of October. If you would like to visit at any other time, contact [email protected]