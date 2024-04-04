The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
The latest update from the CQC shows these Surrey care homes have been given ratings:
• Combe House: Requires improvement, last inspected on November 26 2021.
• Eastcroft Nursing Home: Inadequate, last inspected on January 24 2023.
• Chestnut View Care Home: Requires improvement, last inspected on August 29.
• The Grange Retirement Home: Requires improvement, last inspected on October 10.
Services scored as 'inadequate' will generally be put under special measures by the CQC, and will likely undergo further inspections. 'Requires improvement' is less serious, but still means the service is not meeting expectations.
Well-performing organisations will instead be given a 'good' or 'outstanding' rating.