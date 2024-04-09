Katie Langhorn is a mortgage advisor who believes in the “law of attraction” and that everything happens for a reason.
“If it’s the right house for you, it will happen. If not, it wasn’t meant to be,” Katie says.
She works at Alexander James Mortgage Services at their offices in Chertsey Road, Woking and is regarded as a natural hand-holder with a particular flair for helping younger, first-time buyers get onto the property ladder.
Katie says she knows how challenging it can be for first-time buyers and feels they really need extra support and advice in understanding the whole process, obtaining a workable deposit, a contingency fund for the legal, house buying and all other related costs.
She also works with existing house-owners, making sure they get the best possible rates when their preferential mortgage rates end and they could roll on to higher variable rates, a situation many people are facing.
“The fast-changing financial climate makes it essential that you are fully aware of all the possible mortgage options,” Katie says.
“Everyone’s situation is different and understanding this, working closely on a personal basis with clients, is what gives me most pleasure as a mortgage advisor. It’s what makes me tick.”
When she is not helping people find the mortgages that best suit their specific needs, Katie says she enjoys the simple life, living in Camberley with her family and her dog.