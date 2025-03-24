The Westfield Road store is one of 17 Morrisons Dailys to close as part of the company’s overhaul of its operations.
Across the country more than 350 jobs are thought to be at risk of redundancy as the supermarket also shuts 52 cafes, all 18 market kitchens, 13 florists, 35 meat counters, 35 fish counters and four pharmacies.
Morrisons has said that most of the staff members affected by the changes will be deployed in positions elsewhere in the business.
Rami Baitieh, Morrisons’s chief executive, said the changes were “a necessary part of our plans to reinvigorate” the business but added that the company “did not take lightly the disruption the changes will cause to some of our colleagues”.
The retailer has faced mounting pressure from the rise of discount rivals, with Aldi surpassing Morrisons to become the UK's fourth largest supermarket chain in 2022.