It was the hottest day of the year on Saturday but Chobham Morris dancers still put on their bells and baldricks to entertain at one of their regular gigs.
Not minding the 33-degree heat, two musicians and six dancers entertained at West End, Windlesham and District Agricultural and Horticulture Society’s annual show.
The forecast of extreme temperatures led the organisers to cancel the event’s dog show and the classes for animal exhibits in the marquee.
“We decided our show still had to go on and braved the scorching heat,” said Tony Edie, a veteran Morris dancer who leads the group.
“A young pupil from St Lawrence School, Phoebe, joined the team for our dances and was kept going with quantities of ice cream.”
Chobham Morris was founded in 1985 to raise money for the school, which benefits to the tune of £100 from Saturday’s exertions.
This year’s show also featured a barbecue, bar, children’s rides, ice cream, craft stalls and more. The village ploughing match will take place on October 7.