Alice will be played by Millie Reina (pictured with group above), who joined WYT in 2019 and was Blousey Brown in the group’s production of Bugsy Malone last year. Other cast members will include Freddie Austin as the White Rabbit, Alex Hazelton as the Mad Hatter, Fern Curtis as the Cheshire Cat and Lettie Hazelton as the Queen of Hearts.