An Ottershaw school is celebrating after being awarded Gold by UNICEF UK’s Rights Respecting School Award.
Meath School, a Speech and Language UK specialist school, was recognised for its exceptional commitment to promoting and embedding children’s rights at all levels of its community.
As well as offering residential services, the school helps children aged 4 to 11 with complex speech and language challenges to build the foundations they need to thrive.
Gold is the highest recognition granted by UNICEF UK and reflects the school’s dedication to ensuring that the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child is fully embedded across its planning, policies, and practices. Meath was awarded a Silver accreditation last year.
Principal Majella Delaney said: “Receiving the Gold Rights Respecting Schools Award is a significant achievement for Meath. It is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated staff, pupils, and families in creating a school where children's rights are not only respected, but are central to everything we do.
“For our students, many of whom already face significant barriers, this award provides them with an additional layer of protection – to safeguard themselves and their voices. It empowers them to know they have the right to speak up, to be heard, and to advocate for themselves and others.”
To achieve the award and create positive change for other children, Meath students organised a number of projects and campaigns. These included a toy collection with items donated to the children's ward at St. Peter’s Hospital, as well as a community project to knit hats for the NICU. They also researched the issue of local food poverty and completed meal planning on a low budget.
To mark its outstanding achievement, students, staff and parents will celebrate with a dress-up theme party on March 28.