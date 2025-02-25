Woking’s very own F1 team hosted a half-term of fun as it showed off its constructors’ championship-winning car of 2024.
Victoria Place was a sea of papaya orange from Wednesday to Saturday as McLaren fans and locals flocked to get a glimpse of the F1 car displayed in the town centre.
Some fans were lucky enough to have a go at a pit stop challenge outside Woking Superbowl where in threes they had to race against the clock to beat the record times for a pit stop.
Nobody came close to McLaren’s record pitstop of 1.8 seconds at the Qatar Grand Prix in 2023 but the quickest attempt changed the tyres in under five seconds.
There were also reaction time tests and F1 race simulators outside Export House for people to test their driving skills.
Fans also got the chance to see a full-scale Formula 1 show car in the team’s new 2025 livery after it was revealed at the event F1 75 event in the O2 Arena, London on Tuesday of last week.
One McLaren fan and Woking resident said: “It is amazing to come down and see the car. We were watching all season and it was great to have a go at changing the tyres. I will admit it is a lot harder than it looks and they make it look so easy on TV. We are looking forward to the start of the season and hope Lando Norris can go all the way.”
Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, leader of Woking Borough Council, said: “Woking is a proud supporter of its home team. McLaren make a huge contribution to our local economy and we’re so pleased to be able to work together on this exciting event to mark McLaren Racing’s success in the 2024 Constructors’ Championship with the community.”