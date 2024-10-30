Woking school students and staff were joined by the mayor for a special ceremony.
Mayor Cllr Louise Morales joined in a celebration to mark the new names of the now former Oak Tree and Hermitage Schools.
Now known as The Hermitage Infant School and The Hermitage Junior School, the mayor unveiled the new school plaque to mark the milestone.
During her visit, Cllr Morales was the focal point of the junior school’s assembly, where she talked about her golden chains and the history of previous mayors. Also explaining the full formal dress and clarifying her hat certainly did not belong to a pirate!
In addition, Cllr Morales met the Head girl and head boy, listened to a poem written by a student about emigration and met various members of the leadership team and staff.
She had a tour around the two sites of the schools, learning how the children flow through them and opened the new library in The Hermitage Infant school. Cllr Morales learnt how the new logo had been developed through a competition where children were invited to submit designs.
The winning logo now features across the newly named schools and on the students’ uniforms.
The children, staff and governors really enjoyed celebrating their newly named school in such a special and memorable way. They thank the mayor for making the experience so memorable.
The Hermitage Schools are part of The SWAN Trust, a collective of 10 local schools in the area. For more information, visit https://www.hermitage.surrey.sch.uk/.