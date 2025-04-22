Walk, cycle, run, it doesn’t matter how you get there, but make sure the 45th Horsell Scouts and Guides May Fayre, is in your diary. The Wheatsheaf Recreation Ground is the only place to be on May 5, bank holiday Monday.
The main arena event will be BMX riders taking flight as they perform the most breathtaking tricks and stunts, including audience favourite The Backflip.
There will also be live performances from the Summerscales dancers, vintage cars to browse, Scout and Guide challenges for all ages and a kids’ fitness session run by Pure Gym.
The professionally staffed climbing wall will be at the fayre and open to the public, subject to age/size limitations and approval from parent or legal guardian.
Relax and recharge with the homemade cakes in the acclaimed refreshments tent, award-winning Thurston’s ales and Pimms available at the real ale tent and two BBQ stalls with local Prince & Sons burgers and sausages.
The fayre’s generous sponsors this year include Seymours Estate Agents, Trident Honda and Halstead St Andrew’s School, without whom the event could not take place.
The event will be opened by the Mayor of Woking, Cllr Louise Morales, and Guiding and Scouting County and District Commissioners.
As the primary fundraiser for Horsell Scouts and Guides over the years, the fayre has helped to fund and maintain the Scout and Guide headquarters in Horsell.
The May Fayre would not be the success that it is without the amazing help from all those who give their time and energy to support the event – thanks to all those involved.
Bring family and friends to a fantastic event with something for everyone. Don't miss it!
Check social media pages for updates on the schedule and any attractions that may be added.