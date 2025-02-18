Four distinguished historians will gather at West Horsley Place for its history day on Saturday, March 15, offering visitors a journey through time from ancient Rome to the 20th century.
With a chance to explore the historic manor house, which boasts over 600 years of history, this special event brings together award-winning authors Anne Sebba, Kate Williams, Giles Milton and Daisy Dunn for a day of enlightening talks and historical discourse.
The programme features Anne Sebba presenting her latest work, The Women's Orchestra of Auschwitz – A Story of Survival, published to mark the 80th anniversary of the camp’s liberation.
Professor Kate Williams, a renowned royal historian, will explore the compelling tale of Mary Queen of Scots: A Queen Betrayed, while bestselling author Giles Milton will discuss The Stalin Affair: The Impossible Alliance That Won the War.
Classical scholar Daisy Dunn completes the line-up with an engaging exploration of The Greatest Personalities of Ancient Rome.
"History day represents a remarkable opportunity to experience history through the eyes of four exceptional storytellers," said Clare Clinton, arts, heritage and learning manager at West Horsley Place.
"From the classical world to modern history, each speaker will bring their unique perspective and expertise to our historic setting."
The event runs from 10am to 4.30pm, with tickets priced at £40, including all four talks and special access to explore the manor house during the day. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the authors and have their books signed between sessions.
This intimate and immersive historical experience is suitable for anyone aged 16 and above, with under-18s to be accompanied by an adult.
While light refreshments will be available from an on-site coffee van, visitors are welcome to bring picnics to enjoy in the charming surroundings of this historic estate.
For ticket information and booking, visit westhorsleyplace.org