A luxury 1967 Jaguar previously owned by Madonna is up for auction - and could fetch £22,000.
The Queen of Pop, 66, bought the classic car in 2021 for her son Rocco Ritchie, now 24, Historics Auctioneers said.
She regularly used the Jaguar Mark X 4.2 and was often pictured driving it around London alongside Rocco.
Madonna also previously staged a photoshoot in the car with images posted on her Instagram.
The Jaguar - which was only in production for two years - is now up for sale and is estimated to fetch between £16,000 and £22,000.
Experts say the opportunity to buy a car owned by one of the most famous singers of all time is one "not to be missed".
The car is one of only 5,137 Jaguar Mark X 4.2 litre models ever built - and has had a significant amount of money spent on restoring and upgrading it.
The Jaguar's engine was removed in 2021 and rebored with new pistons and many new parts - although experts say the vehicle would still benefit from further mechanical and engine work.
It has an upgraded but subtle Pioneer touchscreen system installed beneath the dashboard - and recently had a major service.
The paintwork is generally good but showing some signs of age while the exterior chrome trim shows some minor pitting.
There is a small scrape on the passenger door and inside the car, the back seats are in good order while the front seats have some minor cracking.
The Jaguar is being offered for sale with a sizeable history file detailing its ownership by Madonna, photos of her in the car, various sundry bills, and the current UK registration document.
Daniel Godin, from Historics Auctioneers, said: "It's such a pleasure to be offering for sale this wonderful piece of motoring and music history.
"Not only is it a rare and very collectible car in its own right but the fact that Madonna and her son Rocco are an indelible part of its history make it a real treasure.
"Doubtless the addition of the contemporary touch screen audio system added to their driving pleasure!"
The car will be up for sale by Historics Auctioneers on Saturday November 23 at Mercedes-Benz World, Brooklands, Surrey.