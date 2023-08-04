The modernist artistic style of the 1920s and 1930s known as Art Deco is characterised by its bold, delineated, geometric shapes and strong colours.
Not only did it influence architecture at the time – think of the Chrysler Building in New York – it was everywhere in the decorative arts and in household objects, the latter including fireplaces.
Here, we take another look at the 1936 catalogue of Woking ironmongers and builders’ merchants Skeet & Jeffes.
The catalogue featured some glorious colour plates, as well as black and white illustrations, of the latest in fireplace design that was flooding the building trade.
Although Britain was experiencing the effects of the Great Depression in the mid-1930s, a good deal of house building was taking place, in the south east at least.
And the all-tile fireplace was the in thing, as the once-popular Victorian-style cast-iron fireplace was on its way out.
The 830-page 1936 edition of the Skeet & Jeffes catalogue that I have kindly been given by reader Vernon Wood, lists 37 tiled fireplace designs.
So there was something for any room in the house, as the catalogue reminded readers.
Fireplace No. A1982 was available in mottled tiles only and was 48 inches wide and 40 inches high.
It had a slabbed, raised hearth, with a brick back, bottom and fret, and cost £6 17s 6d. If ordered with an “all-brick sunk fire”, the cost was an extra 5s 10d.
Fireplace No. A1985 really does remind me of early skyscrapers in New York.
Shown with tiles in two shades of green, it was 32 inches wide and 48 inches high.
With a slabbed, raised hearth, brick back, bottom and fret, it cost £4 15s.
Fireplace No. A1992 took on a different shape with slightly curved sides and was 40 inches wide and 48 inches high. The price was £7 2s 6d.
A little more basic in their design were those illustrated in black and white, such as No. A2010 and No. A2011.
The first was offered at £4 7s 6d and the second was priced at £5.
The 1936 catalogue was Skeet & Jeffes’ 50th.
Details on the first page stated the firm had four telephone lines: numbers 1295, 1296, 1297 and 1298.
It also stated: “Low prices, prompt dispatch, extensive showrooms, motor deliveries over a wide area.”
The following page asked: “Have you had your postcard order book?”
With postage paid by Skeet & Jeffes, these cards would have been a neat reminder to tradespeople and individuals to place their orders with the firm at its address of 10 Chobham Road, Woking.
Does anyone have one of these cards?