“Asked if the house caught fire, Mr Puntis replied: ‘Not exactly. There was a kettle on the fire at the time the fireplace was smashed, and I think the water must have fallen on to the ashes, and put them out. In another room the paper is torn from the walls, and the lightning went through the floor and into the shop. My wife was downstairs, and my step-daughter, who lives with us, was at church. Most of our belongings are ruined. One of the clocks stopped exactly at 11.40am.’