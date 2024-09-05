Locals have been left baffled by claims their leafy commuter town has become a hotspot for - the MAFIA.
A new TV show fronted by Ross Kemp says some mobsters have traded their traditional Italian and American bases for Woking. Ross Kemp: Mafia And Britain is airing on Sky.
But residents are unconvinced by claims the town, around 23 miles from central London, is home to a host of Surrey Sopranos.
One, who runs a food truck in the town centre, said: "I heard about this on the radio this morning.
"It did make me laugh. I thought - next you'll be telling me pigs can fly.
"It is a bit ridiculous. There are lots of Italian people in the area - and there are lots of million pound houses around the centre. "But that doesn't make them the Mafia."
Another resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, had a similar viewpoint.
He said: "Ha - that's a good laugh. I've lived here all my life and I haven't heard that. I have no connection to the Mafia. I promise. I really doubt that's true."
Chris Bird, 73, wasn't convinced by the presence of the Mafia - but did say there is some "criminality" happening in Woking.
"There are lots of Italian people in Woking,” he said.
“But I wouldn't say they're in the Mafia. But there is a problem with drugs here. That's the real issue. That's the criminality here."
Meanwhile, Jo Chambers, 73, said she hadn't heard anything about the Mafia - but admitted it wasn't beyond the realms of possibility.
She said: "I've not heard anything like that. But I mind my own business - so I may not have notice it."
Kemp told the Daily Star: “The very reason they choose places like this [Woking] is because it’s the last place authorities would look.”