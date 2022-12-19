MEMBERS of the Knit and Natter Group of West End Bowls Club have knitted more than 30 teddies for an organisation that sends them to deprived children across the world.
The cuddly toys were made for Teddies for Tragedies. They will be distributed to refugee camps, orphanages and hospitals in Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe and South America.
Group members knitted the teddies while creating Christmas-themed items to sell in aid of their club funds.
Teddies for Tragedies provides patterns and the knitters choose their own colours and make a drawstring bag for each toy.
“Just imagine if you are a small child in, say, a war zone and have absolutely nothing and someone gives you a brightly coloured, smiling teddy of your very own in a bag you can open and close yourself,” said group member Mary Patterson. “It must be wonderful.”