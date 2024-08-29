Leisure property specialists Fleurets has announced the recent completion of the Bird in Hand in Mayford. Fleurets acquired the freehold interest of the property on behalf of the current publican, in an off-market deal.
Fleurets Director and Head of National Agency, James Davies, commented: “We are delighted to announce the successful acquisition of the freehold interest in the Bird in Hand on behalf of our clients, Imogen and Mike.
“It's heartening to see the pub being acquired by its current tenant, a seasoned and passionate publican from the community. With the new owners' many years of dedicated service, we know the Bird in Hand will continue to thrive.”
Imogen Riley and Mike Cumberland said: "After being tenants for eight years, we are delighted to have secured the freehold.
“This milestone marks a significant achievement for us, reflecting our team’s commitment and dedication.We look forward to the new opportunities and growth this ownership will bring."