A WOMAN who set up her own business so she could more easily manage her children’s health problems, has won a national award for her self-care products.
Rebecca Brendish won Product of the Year in The Family Network UK National Recognition Business Awards, 15 months after launching Aromatherapy Salts and Sprays.
Rebecca, who is based in Chertsey, said she started the business so she could work around frequent trips to hospitals in London to manage her daughter’s lung condition and care for her autistic son who struggled at school.
Her first product was a pillow spray which relieved her son’s sleep problems and also helped a friend’s little boy.
“I’ve always loved care products that are organic, natural and vegan-friendly so I started making and selling room and pillow sprays and bath salts just to make a little extra money,” Rebecca said.
“I registered my company and sales grew through local farm shops and at events.”
Rebecca is a member of the Woking-based West Surrey branch of The Family Network and said the group has been instrumental in helping her to succeed.
“It’s been very hard and overwhelming at times,” she explained.
“I wouldn’t be where I am today without The Family Network; they are so supportive and understanding.”
Rebecca was one of six branch members to win awards presented in a recent ceremony at the Reigate Manor Hotel.
The others were Anna Jolley of Jolley Consultancy who won Networker of the Year, Zara Mizen of Koala Kids Parties (Business Growth of the Year), Holly Hitchen of Little Bears Music (Business Mum of the Year), the Halow Project (Charity of the Year) and Dueyna Chinere (Branch Leader of the Year).
There were 14 branch members among the finalists, including Fired Frog Pottery Café, which received a late nomination.
Anna Jolley said she was surprised to have won three years in a row after taking the Networker of the Year award in 2021 and Business Mum of the Year last year.
“It’s a brilliant award system because it’s not just a popularity contest,” Emma said.
“People went to the time and effort of nominating me so they are clearly appreciating what I do and then judges, who don’t know me, chose me out of lots of others.”
Nicole Sallis, from the Halow Project, said the charity’s award would help to highlight its work in supporting adults with learning disability and autism.
Nicole said the Guildford-based charity started running its programmes in Woking from September last year.
“It’s really exciting to be nominated and we are proud to have won,” she said.