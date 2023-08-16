The opening of the new Lidl supermarket on the £5.6 million Mill Lane Retail Park development in Alton has moved a step closer with the news that the company is now recruiting.
Jobs on offer include a deputy store manager role offering a £41,000 salary for a 47.5-hour week and “the chance to lead a great team representing an internationally-recognised growing brand”.
Lidl hopes to expand to 1,100 stores in the UK by the end of 2023, creating around 4,000 jobs.
The new retail park was meant to open in February but this was pushed back to “winter 2023” following delays to highway and cycle lane improvements plus a new footpath over the railway line to Holybourne which developer Hargreaves Properties Limited must complete to satisfy Hampshire County Council requirements in its planning permission. Work began on June 19 and is expected to continue until Monday.
For more details of jobs at the new Lidl store visit https://careers.lidl.co.uk/jobsearch