Ukraine UK Unity has thanked the people of Woking and the Surrey Ukrainian community for their generosity in contributing to the street collection on February 24 and their support for the Ukrainian community in both the UK and Ukraine. “We raised £1,495 from those who gathered in Jubilee Square to mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion,” Carolyn Drury said. “The funds will be spent on medical supplies for Ukraine and supporting the refugee community in the Woking area.