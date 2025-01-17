**TWO LETTERS, ONE PIC, PIC WITH SECOND LETTER**
Help support
eye health
Supporters in the South East astound me with their compassion towards international communities, especially in such challenging times financially.
Your donations to Sightsavers are helping reduce the global burden of avoidable vision impairment.
We all need eye health support at some point, to see the board at school, to work, for independence. Yet access to health services varies between and within countries.
We work with governments and organisations in Africa and Asia to help people in need today, whilst strengthening health systems so they can deliver services long into the future.
Your generosity is essential to this, and the start of something wonderful for people like Wilson, a farmer and family man from Chikwawa region, Malawi.
Deteriorating vision from cataract made Wilson feel like a burden. He could not do anything at home, and his children and grandchildren missed school to help him.
Surgery through a Sightsavers project had a positive impact on every area of his life. His work is back on track, he can go to the farm, and the children are back in school.
Thank you for helping people like Wilson. Your support means everything. You can find out more about how you are making a difference at www.sightsavers.org.
Dr Caroline Harper, CBE
CEO Sightsavers
Celebrate cats
Cats Protection invites cat owners to nominate their pets for the UK’s biggest celebration of cats – the National Cat Awards.
The event recognises our special relationship with cats, honouring heart-warming tales of devotion, courage and friendship.
As one of the nation’s favourite pets, cats bring fun, comfort and companionship to millions of people. They live alongside us in all sorts of ways, from the sociable cat who greets all the neighbours to the homely lap-cat on our sofa.
Entries are open now and owners have until noon on 28 February to nominate their cat in one of four categories:
Family cats – For cats who make a family complete, whether it’s being there for companionship, providing solace in tough times, or simply keeping everyone amused.
Incredible cats – Recognising cats with a remarkable tale – maybe they’ve survived against the odds, returned home after an epic adventure, raised the alarm to an emergency or even saved a life.
Senior cats – Celebrating cats aged 11 or over, who showcase why older cats are special.
Connected Cats – For cats who share the love and bring joy to people far and wide whether in the community, workplace or social media.
Owners or colleagues can also nominate a vet who has provided exceptional care for a cat in the Vet of the Year category.
The public will get a chance to vote for their favourite cats, with their owners invited to a star-studded ceremony in London on 24 September where the winners will be revealed.
To nominate your cat, or for further information about the National Cat Awards, visit www.cats.org.uk/national-cat-awards
Catherine Cottrell
Cats Protection Director of Marketing & Income Generation