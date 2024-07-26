Why not try
volunteering?
Summer is the perfect time to try something new, so why not lend a hand in your local charity shop? The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is offering “taster” sessions for anyone who wants to see what volunteering is all about.
So, whether you’re passionate about pre-loved, looking to meet new people, or keen to support the charity, we offer flexible volunteering roles for as little as an hour or two, without any long-term commitment.
Our volunteers are changing the way they gift their time to us. Fitting around life commitments like studying, family or work, we’re seeing an increasing number of people opting for ad hoc shifts. And that works for us!
With plenty of roles in store, through our action team, or remotely – yes, you can volunteer from the comfort of your own sofa – give it a try for an hour or two.
We will welcome you with open arms, and of course drinks and snacks too! Please do pop in for a cuppa or get in touch to find out more.
Every hour makes a difference, and no matter how much time you spend with us, you will be helping to fund lifesaving research.
Find a role to suit you by popping into your local shop or visiting bhf.org.uk/volunteer
Sarah Boardman
Retail Volunteering Operations Manager at the British Heart Foundation
Thanks to you all
On 20 July, Knaphill Residents’ Association held one of their most successful annual summer shows.
I would like to thank John Butler and his team of volunteers who planned and managed the show. A lot of work goes on behind the scenes and I am sure that once we get to September the team will start planning for 2025.
Thanks to everyone at Mizens for the use of your grounds. I must also thank the shows sponsors, Seymours, Knaphill Vets, RSM Domestic Appliances, Penny Hayter Opticians and Butlers Chartered Accountants.
To the many stallholders, large and small, I hope the day was a success for you, and to the entertainers, thank you.
Finally, thank you to all residents and friends who visited the show, because without your support we would not have a show.
If you want to know more about the work of the Residents’ Association, check out our Facebook page, Knaphill Community, or contact us at [email protected].
Phil Stubbs
Chair, Knaphill Residents’ Association