As I write this, the world is hopeful that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will hold.
There have also been other signs of hope recently.
For example, at the end of last year, The Wall Street Journal reported a 22 percent increase in Bible sales in the US compared to the previous year. It seems that this is a reaction to so much chaos and uncertainty in the world.
Another example of hope was the worldwide interest in the reopening of Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris. This was significant not just for cultural and aesthetic reasons, but also that this magnificent building would continue to fulfil its purpose of pointing people towards God and eternity.
Pope Francis has designated 2025 as a special ‘Jubilee’ year of hope, inviting everyone, not just Catholics, to engage with the godly principles of Jubilee: a time to re-establish a proper relationship with God, with one another, and with all of creation.
This reminds us that hope is more than just an optimistic wishful thinking that things will get better. The virtue of hope which is given to every Christian, alongside faith and love, is a supernatural gift that gives us a confident expectation of God’s blessing and eternal life – provided that we continually seek to love God and neighbour, and to be transformed by Christ’s holiness.
So this year let us be encouraged to pray and work for justice, forgiveness, stewardship of God’s creation; and to be beacons of hope for all who seek it in this troubled world.
Alastair Emblem, Catholic Parish of St Joan of Arc