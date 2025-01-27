An exhibition highlighting the impact of climate change is moving throughout Woking to raise awareness as part of a UK tour.
Letters from the Global South was created by Zero Hour and Muslims Declare, using letters and pictures by school children from countries including Bangladesh, Morocco and Pakistan. The exhibition launched at Trinity Methodist Church on January 18 alongside the monthly Repair Cafe.
Dr Alessandra Palange, exhibition curator, said: “The power of the exhibition comes from letting us hear the voices of people who we would otherwise never know existed. These are ordinary people, just like us, who live in communities that are on the front line of climate breakdown.”
The exhibition also serves to raise awareness about the cross-party Climate and Nature Bill. The Bill aims to ensure the UK meets its agreed climate target of 1.5C, takes responsibility for its entire carbon footprint, halts and reverses UK nature loss by 2030, and involves the public in planning a way forward.
MP Will Forster said: “I urge local people to visit the exhibition as it goes on tour across Woking. This exhibition is extremely valuable in raising local awareness about the Climate and Nature Bill, which I am a proud supporter of.”
The exhibition is currently at Woking College and will move to the Shah Jahan Mosque on Saturday, February 1 and finishes at Woking United Reformed Church on the 8th and 9th.
At the Mosque, there will also be a textile exhibition by the Liaise Women’s Centre in Woking, using recycled and repurposed materials. Liaise supports local vulnerable women, including some from countries featured in the exhibition.
A biodiversity collage workshop will be at the Reformed Church from 2pm.
For more information and related events, visit the Woking Environment Action website at: https://buff.ly/428th2n.