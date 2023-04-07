Dear Editor,
TODAY is World Health Day, and its focus topic is “health for all”.
As a “first world country” we are highly privileged with access to healthcare though the NHS, and it is worth recognising how fortunate we are compared to other, low-income or developing countries with vulnerable populations.
But we mustn’t forget the importance of both mental and emotional health, as well as the physical.
Mental health being the way we think, and emotional health being the way we feel. The two are intrinsically linked.
In the UK, mental health first aiders are still not compulsory in the workplace, merely recommendations, not legislation. These trained individuals can help people experiencing varying degrees of worsening mental health issues and create a safe space for them, equipped to signpost them onto further relevant support.
Few organisations promote the right of employees to take a “mental health day” as equally as they might a sick day – even though this is, in fact, law.
Every so often, we can find accumulated stresses have reached a point where we feel, if not dealt with immediately, they will tip us over the edge and we risk lashing out at those around us, or falling apart into complete burnout.
We’re in a very advantageous position of access to healthcare in this country, despite backlogs created and still felt today, post-pandemic. However, we still have a way to go for our mental and emotional health to be more understood and accessible to our nation. The government and employers must help with this – and prioritise it.
This World Health Day, I’d like to see our mindset treated with the same respect and understanding a broken leg or terminal illness might receive. Visit www.vanessaloves.life to find out more about how you can look after your wellbeing and implement vital self-care.
Vanessa Louise Moore, emotional health coach, wellbeing and self-care expert
