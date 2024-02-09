The Glasshouse at RHS Garden Wisley has been transported back millions of years for the new Houseplant Takeover – Plants Before Time exhibition, which runs until March 10, 2024.
Visitors are invited to take a journey of discovery to find fascinating plants such as ferns, palms and cycads, nestled amongst intriguing fossils, a volcano made of bromeliads and tillandsia, and dinosaur sculptures, footprints and eggs.
While exploring, listen out for jungle-like noises and a distant roaring sound.
There will be a trail booklet for younger visitors to follow with fun facts to find along the way as they leap back in time.
The Glasshouse is open Mondays to Fridays, 10am to 3.45pm, Saturdays and Sundays 9.30am to 3.45pm – normal garden admission applies.