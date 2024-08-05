A Surrey catering supplier has received this year’s Gold Trademark Award.
Lavender Catering was announced as the recipient by Surrey Hills Enterprises, at a summer gala event at the Voco Lythe Hill Hotel. An evening that brought together members and partners of the organisation to celebrate excellence in sustainability, collaboration, and community engagement.
On social media, Lavender Catering said: “We are super proud to announce our ‘Gold Winner’ Award handed to us at the Surrey Hills Enterprises Annual Gala dinner. Wow!
“Feeling extremely humbled and thankful for being part of this amazing community and be living and working in the Surrey Hills.
“This award is in recognition of our work and dedication, collaborations and Sustainability policies within the community.”
According to Surrey Hills Enterprises, Melanie Williams, the founder of Lavender Catering, has been a “shining example” of what it means to be an active and dedicated member of the organisation.
Such as the ‘25 Mile Radius Challenge,’ an initiative that focuses on sourcing produce within a 25-mile range of business’s Surrey Hills kitchen. Melanie also has a comprehensive sustainability policy, including zero food wastage and the use of sustainable and reusable products.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, she cooked thousands of meals for NHS staff, showcasing her commitment to helping others during challenging times. Melanie’s active engagement in royal visits and recent work with the Harry Edwards Foundation further highlight her contributions..
CEO of Surrey Hills Enterprises Maggie Howell stated: “Melanie’s dedication to sustainability, her active community involvement, and her exemplary business practices make her a truly deserving winner of this year’s Gold Trademark Award.
“Her contributions embody the values and mission of Surrey Hills Enterprises. We are thrilled to have her as part of our community and look forward to continuing to support her and other members in their endeavours."