INDEPENDENT lifestyle boutique Lark London has opened its doors in Woking. The new premises on Commercial Way marks the first site outside of the capital for the brand, which has thirteen other stores across London.
Lark London aims to support other independent local brands with the products they sell, which all have an ethically sourced focus.
“We’re thrilled to be opening our first store outside of London and bringing our inspiring brand to Woking, it’s a momentous move for us and one we hope will be a success,” said owners Dominic and Priya Aurora-Crowe.
“We have chosen Woking due to its thriving sense of community and commuter links, and are very excited to see what people think of our store and products.
“Our products offer something at every price level, as we wanted to create a lifestyle brand that was accessible to all. We hope visitors and residents in Woking will pop along to see what’s on offer and take home a little something to enjoy in their own homes.”
The product range includes homeware, clothing and accessories, beauty, jewellery and stationery.
“It’s fantastic to have Lark London in Woking, bringing an enticing lifestyle offer and new dimension to Victoria Place and the town,” said centre manager John Paul Jackson.
“It is a captivating independent brand and we’re privileged to host the brand’s first site outside of the capital.”
The store is located at 7 Commercial Way, near Boots, and trading hours are Monday - Friday 9.30am-7pm, Saturday 9.30am-6.30pm and Sunday 10am-6pm.
Councillor Ann-Marie Barker, leader of Woking Borough Council, said: “The arrival of Lark London in Woking is a positive sign of the developing offer at Victoria Place; the independent boutique brings a focus on accessible lifestyle products that support other local independents.
“It is important we support independent brands locally, so it is exciting to have this new and enticing addition in Woking.
“They join the line-up of other new brands opening stores at the scheme this spring, further enhancing Victoria Place as an evolving destination for a varied shopping experience in the heart of Surrey.”