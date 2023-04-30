A FIRST goal of the Vanarama National League season from Ricky Korboa was enough for Woking to take maximum points at Solihul Moors last Saturday.
Korboa, 26, replaced the limping Rhys Browne in first-half injury-time. And he made his impact 15 minutes into the second period, when he found himself on the end of Jim Kellermann’s crossbar shot to comfortably tuck home into the bottom left-hand corner.
Despite the weather forecast suggesting sunny skies, the rain came down from the start and lingered for the entire 90 minutes at The ARMCO Arena.
Woking were hoping to put their disappointing defeat to FC Halifax Town behind them and secure third place in the final table.
However, with Chesterfield easing past strugglers Maidstone United, the Cards ended up fourth and will face Bromley on Wednesday in play-off eliminator B.
Reflecting on the clash in the West Midlands, Woking assistant manager Ian Dyer said: “We’re really pleased with the win, first and foremost.
“Massive credit to the players – they had to give everything to get the three points. I can’t fault the lads. In terms of application, they were brilliant – and we’re pleased with a clean sheet.”
