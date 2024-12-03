The Knaphill Federation of Schools, consisting of Knaphill Lower School and Knaphill School, has planted a fruit orchard within the school grounds.
A survey of parents and carers identified that 86 per cent wanted it to provide resources for children to grow plants and vegetables, so with the support of Surrey County Council’s tree planting team an orchard was established.
More than 350 hedges and trees were planted as calls for assistance were answered by more than 30 volunteers including headteachers, teachers, school governors, parents, councillors, neighbours and volunteer groups (WeAct and GoodGym Woking).
Volunteers were expertly guided by the Surrey Countryside Team – some smaller helpers had the opportunity to build and paint a range of bee, bird and bat homes for the local wildlife.
The project was made possible under the Surrey County Council Climate Change Strategy, which works with communities to plant a new tree for every one of the county's residents by 2030 – a total of 1.2 million new trees.
The Knaphill Federation of Schools was selected as one of the community projects to be supported in the 2024 planting season.
The orchard – named "Knapples” by a Year 6 pupil – includes apples, pear, plum and cherry trees, as well as wild fruit trees to support local wildlife. The children will take care of the space and the schools are looking forward to a plentiful harvest in a few seasons' time!
“This is such an incredible project for our schools and our children’s learning will be enriched by having this resource,” said Debbie Harrison, headteacher at Knaphill School. “It is such a lovely feeling to know that we have left a legacy for our children and community.”
Vicky Harbridge, headteacher at Knaphill Lower School, added: “Planting day was a shining example of the community coming together to create something wonderful. Our orchard is such an incredible resource.”