A WOKING-born singer-songwriter will be helping to celebrate World Piano Day tomorrow.
Beth Keeping, who is also a Yamaha Music London Ambassador, will be playing to mark the event – which is held on the 88th day of each year, so on 29 March in 2023. It is set at 88 days because of the number of keys on the piano.
Beth, with fellow ambassadors indie popstar Bertie and soulful singer and jazz pianist Nina Fine, will be sharing the joy of playing the piano and honouring pianists, composers and piano manufacturers around the world.
They will be posting exclusive piano performances online from the Piano Hall in Yamaha's flagship Wardour Street music stores and putting Yamaha pianos through their paces, hosting interviews and sharing playing tips throughout the day.
Whether you are already a piano player or would like to learn to play, Beth, Bertie and Nina will inspire you to discover the joy of playing and encourage those who can play to push themselves to achieve new playing goals.